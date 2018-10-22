Bills' Josh Allen: Ruled out for Week 8
Allen (elbow) will not play in Week 8 against the Patriots, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Derek Anderson will get the start on Monday Night Football in Week 8, after committing four turnovers in Sunday's 37-5 loss to the Colts. Allen remains week-to-week while recovering from a sprain in his throwing elbow.
More News
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Officially out for Week 7•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Expected to sit out 2-to-3 games•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Likely doesn't need Tommy John surgery•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Won't start Week 7 game•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Diagnosed with UCL injury•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Week-to-week with elbow injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...