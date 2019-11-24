Allen completed 15 of 25 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 20-3 win over Denver. He added 56 yards on nine carries.

Allen relied heavily on his legs during the first half, converting a pair of third downs with long, scrambling runs. He was able to make more of a difference with his arm in the second half, including a death-knell shot down the sideline to John Brown for a 34-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. Allen air-mailed one second quarter pass to snap a five-game interceptionless streak, but has overall been a low-risk, solid reward quarterback since an uneven first month to the season. After responding relatively well to a tough test versus Denver, Allen and the Bills face a quick turnaround against a top-10 pass defense in Dallas on Thanksgiving.