Bills' Josh Allen: Rumbles for two-touchdown game
Allen completed 15 of 25 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 20-3 win over Denver. He added 56 yards on nine carries.
Allen relied heavily on his legs during the first half, converting a pair of third downs with long, scrambling runs. He was able to make more of a difference with his arm in the second half, including a death-knell shot down the sideline to John Brown for a 34-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. Allen air-mailed one second quarter pass to snap a five-game interceptionless streak, but has overall been a low-risk, solid reward quarterback since an uneven first month to the season. After responding relatively well to a tough test versus Denver, Allen and the Bills face a quick turnaround against a top-10 pass defense in Dallas on Thanksgiving.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...