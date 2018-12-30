Allen completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 42-17 win over Miami. He also rushed nine times for 95 yards and two touchdowns, finishing his rookie campaign with 2,074 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through the air, along with 89 carries for 631 yards and eight touchdowns.

Allen was drafted in the first round thanks to his tremendous physical gifts, but his prolific rushing totals significantly surpassed expectations. If he ever figures out how to also pass effectively, the big-armed quarterback would become one of the most dangerous fantasy options at his position. Buffalo's goals this offseason should focus on surrounding Allen with significantly greater talent on offense.