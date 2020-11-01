Allen completed 11 of 18 passes for 154 yards and an interception while rushing 10 times for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots.

Allen was held without a passing touchdown for the second week in a row, but he scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the season from two yards out to put his team up 21-14 early in the fourth quarter. With wide receiver John Brown (knee) playing at less than 100 percent, Buffalo's passing game has taken a major step back after a hot start despite continued production from Stefon Diggs (six catches for 92 yards). Despite his recent struggles through the air, Allen's rushing production keeps him near the upper echelon of fantasy quarterback options, and he gets a great opportunity to find his mojo as a passer with the struggling Seahawks secondary coming to town in Week 9.