Allen completed 18 of 34 passes for 205 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Jets. He added nine rushing attempts for 86 yards and two touchdowns while fumbling twice but losing none.

Allen promptly moved the Bills into scoring range with a 42-yard completion to Stefon Diggs on his first pass, but he was intercepted two plays later. He nearly turned the ball over in the red zone again on the next drive but recovered his own fumble and ended up capping that possession with a one-yard rushing touchdown. Allen added another rushing touchdown in the second quarter, this time rumbling in from 36 yards out. Another Allen interception in the third quarter set up New York's go-ahead touchdown, and after Buffalo tied it at 17 early in the fourth, New York made a field goal with 1:43 remaining to cap the scoring. On Buffalo's futile final drive, Allen was seen holding his elbow, but he told Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic that "there was some slight pain, but I'll get through it." Allen doesn't sound worried about the injury, but his practice participation will still be worth monitoring ahead of Buffalo's Week 10 matchup with the Vikings.