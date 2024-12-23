Allen said during a postgame interview that his arm, which was bothering him for much of the second half, is fine after he suffered a right elbow contusion in Sunday's win over the Patriots, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Allen said that the way his elbow got hit caused him to lose feeling in his arm and throwing hand. "Just hit the funny bone nerve and went to throw the ball and just had no feeling in the hand. It took a good five to ten minutes, so just making sure, trying to get some blood flow back in there, some activation." Allen never missed a play, and even though it may have looked worse than it really was with the quarterback constantly shaking his hand, he may have avoided something more serious, though we'll see what the team reports once practices get rolling. The bigger question for Allen's managers the rest of the way might be his usage, as the Bills could be locked into the No. 2 spot in the AFC in fairly short order, leaving them with little to play for against weak opponents in the Jets and Patriots.