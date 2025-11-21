Allen had his left shoulder examined by athletic trainers during Thursday's 23-19 loss to the Texans but stayed in the game and told reporters "we're good" regarding the injury after the game, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Allen, who was also seen shaking out his right hand after one of the eight sacks he took in Thursday's loss, should be fine moving forward. He'll have a few extra days to recover before what could be another physically grueling game against the Steelers on Nov. 30. If Allen is dealing with any physical limitations coming out of Thursday's loss, those would be revealed when the Bills resume practicing Wednesday.