Allen completed 23 of 42 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown with an interception while adding 32 rushing yards and a TD on 10 carries in Sunday's 20-17 win over Kansas City.

His six-yard scamper in the second quarter gave the sixth-year QB his 10th rushing touchdown of the season, a new career high. Allen's first-quarter strike to James Cook was also his 25th passing TD of the year, and he's produced multiple scores in 12 straight games dating back to Week 2. Allen will face another tough test in a Week 15 home matchup against the Cowboys.