Allen completed 25 of 42 passes for 264 yards and an interception in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed eight times for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Allen never found a passing rhythm amid snowy conditions in Buffalo. In fact, Sunday marked just the second time this season he failed to pass for a touchdown, with the other occasion being the Bills' 20-17 loss to the Jets in Week 9. Although he salvaged some production with his score on a quarterback sneak, Allen's campaign comes to a close in the AFC divisional round for the second straight year. Despite missing one game this season, Allen's numbers of 4,283 passing yards and 35 touchdowns versus 14 interceptions, as well as 762 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground, were strikingly similar to those from his 2021 campaign. The 26-year-old figures to remain one of the NFL's elite signal callers next season.