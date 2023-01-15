Allen completed 23 of 39 passes for 352 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Dolphins in the wild-card round. He also rushed four times for 20 yards but was sacked seven times and had a fumble returned for a touchdown.

Allen had a few long completions prior to opening the scoring with a six-yard bullet to Dawson Knox. In the second quarter, however, Allen threw a pair of interceptions, helping Miami get back in the game. He then had a fumbled returned for a touchdown on his first drive of the second half. Despite those mistakes, Allen rallied to throw scores on consecutive series to end the third quarter, finding Cole Beasley from six yards and Gabe Davis from 23. With three touchdowns and three turnovers, it certainly wasn't Allen's best performance, but it was enough to help the Bills advance to the AFC divisional round next weekend.