Bills' Josh Allen: Scores twice in Week 9 win
Allen completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts, accounting for 160 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 24-9 win against the Redskins. He also carried the ball eight times for 12 yards and a touchdown while fumbling twice, though neither was recovered by Washington.
Sunday's performance marks the third time this year, and the seventh time since the start of last year, that Allen has tallied both a passing and rushing score in the same game. Allen's long-term success will ultimately be predicated on his ability to become more accurate as a thrower, making his Week 9 showing of zero turnovers and a 70 percent completion rate extremely encouraging. Upcoming in Week 10, Allen and the Buffalo passing attack will be facing off against a Browns defense that entered the weekend with just eight takeaways, the eighth-lowest total in the NFL.
More News
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
