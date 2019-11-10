Allen completed 22 of 41 pass attempts for 266 yards while rushing six times for 28 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Browns.

Allen's struggles with his accuracy continued, as he completed just 54 percent of his attempts on the day. He still managed to set a new career high in passing yardage thanks to some big plays while scoring rushing touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters to keep his team in the game. Allen has now accounted for two total touchdowns in each of the last five games, and he's turned the ball over just twice in that span. He'll look to continue his recent success next Sunday against the Dolphins.