Coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that Allen (foot) will be limited at practice Friday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Per the report, McDermott said that the QB will be "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Jets, and will continue to take it one day at time in the meantime. Friday's final injury report will clarify whether Allen carries an injury designation into the weekend, but in the event that he is active for the Bills' regular-season finale, it remains to be seen how long he'd stay in the game, with the team potentially prioritizing keeping Allen healthy ahead of the postseason. One possible scenario would involve Allen making a cameo Sunday in order to preserve his consecutive start streak, which stands at 139 contests, per Field Yates of ESPN.