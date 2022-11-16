Coach Sean McDermott noted that Allen (elbow) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Alaina Getzenberg ESPN previously relayed via McDermott that the QB came out of this past Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings in a "good spot" in terms of his right elbow injury. As Allen continues to work through his ulnar collateral ligament issue though, it's not surprising that his practice reps are being managed ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns. Barring any setbacks, Allen is in line to start this weekend, however he may need to practice fully by the end of the week in order to avoid a Week 11 injury designation.