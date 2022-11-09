Allen (right elbow) won't practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, coach Sean McDermott referred to Allen as "day-to-day" as Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Vikings approaches. With the star signal-caller's Week 10 status yet to be determined, backup Case Keenum is in line to log first-team QB reps for the Bills on Wednesday.
More News
-
Bills' Josh Allen: May be limited in practice Week 10•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Week 10 status TBD•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Likely limited due to elbow injury•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Rushing TDs outweighed by turnovers•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Throws two picks Sunday night•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Tosses three TDs in Sunday's win•