Allen (right elbow) won't practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, coach Sean McDermott referred to Allen as "day-to-day" as Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Vikings approaches. With the star signal-caller's Week 10 status yet to be determined, backup Case Keenum is in line to log first-team QB reps for the Bills on Wednesday.

