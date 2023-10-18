Allen (shoulder) will participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

The Bills will release their first Week 7 injury report later Wednesday, when it will be known whether Allen was listed as a full or limited participant. Head coach Sean McDermott previously suggested that the quarterback is considered day-to-day as Sunday's game against the Patriots approaches, but the expectation is that Allen will be ready to play this weekend. Allen gave way to backup Kyle Allen for two snaps during Sunday's win over the Giants, but was quickly able to return to the contest.