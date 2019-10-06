Allen completed 23 of 32 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and interception during Sunday's 14-7 win over the Titans. He added 27 yards on 10 carries on the ground.

Allen was quiet for much of the first half before finding a wide-open Lee Smith off play action for an eight-yard touchdown right before halftime. Though the stats don't jump out at you, Allen's 71.9% completion rate was a career-high for a game and he threw for multiple touchdowns for the first time this season. He remains dangerous with his legs, converting a game-winning third-down conversion with a boot out. These small improvements can expand in Week 7 when the suddenly 4-1 Bills take on the winless Dolphins