Allen completed six of 11 attempts for 66 yards and rushed once for eight yards in the Bills' 24-16 preseason win over the Colts on Thursday.

Allen started and helmed the Bills' first two drives, with the second culminating in a Steven Hauschka missed 34-yard field-goal attempt. There are naturally high expectations for the second-year gunslinger after he demonstrated plenty of progress as a passer over the final five games and also posted four performances of 95 or more rushing yards. Allen saw a solid workload for an opening preseason game, and he'll potentially be in for even more work in next Friday's exhibition contest against the Panthers.