Allen completed 32 of 40 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in the Bills' 34-24 win over the 49ers on Monday night. He also rushed six times for 11 yards and committed two fumbles, losing one.

Coming off his third sub-200-yard passing effort of the season in Week 12 against the Chargers, Allen shredded a 49ers defense that had just gotten Richard Sherman back from injured reserve a week earlier and had done an above-average job limiting opponents through the air. Allen began his scoring barrage with a five-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley to erase an early second-quarter deficit, and he'd go on to add scoring tosses of four, 23 and 28 yards to the eclectic trio of Dawson Knox, Isaiah McKenzie and Gabriel Davis, respectively. The third-year signal-caller did commit his 14th turnover of the season with a lost fumble on a mishandled handoff on his own three-yard line late in the first quarter, directly leading to the 49ers' first touchdown. However, the 24-year-old otherwise thrilled fantasy managers with his second-highest passing yardage total of the season and first interception-free performance in three games. He'll look to continue his stellar season while facing the formidable challenge of the Steelers defense in a Week 14 Sunday night showdown.