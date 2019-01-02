General manager Brandon Beane confirmed this week that Allen's shoulder injury -- one that sidelined him for four games -- has completely healed and should not have any impact on his offseason work, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Allen also ended the season with a bang, throwing for three scores while running in another two in a big performance against the Dolphins, one that earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. While the big-armed rookie certainly had his ups and downs, he'll enter his second season with plenty of fantasy promise based on his ability to pick up rushing points like Cam Newton or Russell Wilson. His accuracy still needs some work and may always be an issue, while the Bills would benefit by getting more offensive talent around him; however, the passing-running combination (Allen rushed for 631 yards and eight scores this season) makes him an intriguing option for next season. It'll be fun and interesting to see how the new generation of quarterbacks like Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson get slotted next season.