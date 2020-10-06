Coach McDermott said Monday of Allen's injured left shoulder that, "Josh is in pretty good shape, as of this morning," Dante Lasting of the Bills' official site reports.

Although Allen didn't miss any plays, he landed on the shoulder awkwardly in the win over Las Vegas and had to go to the locker room for evaluation, likely while Bills Nation collectively held its breath. We'd be surprised if Allen misses any time since the injury is now officially not a severe one and it's to his non-throwing arm. The third-year quarterback has been nothing short of excellent this season with 12 TD passes and three rushing scores to go with one interception, though the shoulder could potentially limit him in practice this week. It's also worth noting that Buffalo's Week 5 opponent -- the Titans -- still has to work through a COVID-19 flare-up before the game can go off as scheduled in the early wave Sunday.