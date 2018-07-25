Bills' Josh Allen: Signs rookie contract

Allen has signed his rookie contract, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Selected seventh overall in April's draft, the Wyoming product is expected to enter training camp as the Bills' No. 3 quarterback, but he should have a shot to compete for the starting spot with AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman. The winner of the battle will be tasked with leading an undermanned unit, as the Bills don't have much talent behind Kelvin Benjamin at wide receiver and suffered major losses on the offensive line during the offseason.

Our Latest Stories