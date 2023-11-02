Coach Sean McDermott noted that Allen (right shoulder) is in line to participate in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

The report adds that Allen -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- is expected to mix into some team drills Thursday, which suggests that the QB will likely be deemed a limited participant. Per Getzenberg, McDermott also relayed that he feels "confident" in what the Bills' medical team shared with him in terms of whether Allen will be ready to play Sunday night against the Bengals.