Bills' Josh Allen: Slated to retain starting job
Allen is viewed as the Bills' starting QB moving forward, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Though Nathan Peterman beat out Allen for the team's Week 1 starting assignment, he faltered in that game, paving the way for Allen to draw the nod in Week 2. Per Rapoport, "this is not a one-game audition" for the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Though Allen's arm strength gives him some fantasy upside down the road, the Bills' pass-catching corps remains a work in progress and the team's current personnel on offense (including LeSean McCoy) favors a run-first attack.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.
-
Injury Report: Latest on Week 2 injuries
Which of the walking wounded will be in the lineup in Week 2? We catch up on the latest from...