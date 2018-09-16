Allen is viewed as the Bills' starting QB moving forward, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Though Nathan Peterman beat out Allen for the team's Week 1 starting assignment, he faltered in that game, paving the way for Allen to draw the nod in Week 2. Per Rapoport, "this is not a one-game audition" for the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Though Allen's arm strength gives him some fantasy upside down the road, the Bills' pass-catching corps remains a work in progress and the team's current personnel on offense (including LeSean McCoy) favors a run-first attack.