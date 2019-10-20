Bills' Josh Allen: Solid performance in Week 7 win
Allen completed 16 of 26 passes for 202 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 32 yards and notched a two-point conversion rush.
Allen had a more difficult time than he likely imagined coming in, but he still managed to generate a fantasy-friendly line. The second-year signal-caller put together his first interception-free performance since Week 2, even as he took multiple sacks for the third consecutive game. Allen connected for both of his passing scores in the fourth quarter, hitting John Brown from 20 yards out to erase a 14-9 deficit and then coming back with a three-yard dart in the left side of the end zone to Cole Beasley just after the halfway point of the final period. Allen now has a 4:1 TD:INT over his last two games and will look to continue his strong play in a Week 8 interconference showdown against the Eagles.
