Allen completed 24 of 35 passes for 417 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 31-28 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 18 yards.

Allen ended up having to do plenty in a game that the Bills were fairly solid favorites in, averaging 11.9 yards per attempt while connecting with eight different pass catchers on the afternoon. The third-year signal caller hit the eclectic quartet of Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Gabriel Davis and Reggie Gilliam for his scoring throws, the final one a 46-yarder to Brown to give Buffalo critical separation with 3:09 remaining. Perhaps almost as encouraging for the Bills' coaching staff was Allen's mistake-free effort, which helped bring about an outstanding 147.0 rating for the afternoon. Allen also averaged a whopping 11.9 yards per attempt, partly the byproduct of his burgeoning connection with prize offseason arrival Stefon Diggs, whom he targeted a team-high 13 times on the way to an 8-153-1 day for the wideout. Allen will look to build on this landmark effort when the Bills battle the Los Angeles Rams in a Week 3 home matchup.