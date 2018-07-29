Bills' Josh Allen: Sprinkled in with first unit

Allen, who had been spending most of his time with the third teamers during the early part of training camp, saw his most action yet with the first team Saturday, Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports.

Allen threw two interceptions, but one was on a juggled ball and he also showed what all the fuss is about, proving once again to have much more zip on his passes than the guys he's competing with, AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman. Coach Sean McDermott indicated he'll continue to let Allen dabble with the first team as camp moves along, That all said, most insiders still say McCarron remains the favorite and that Peterman is ahead of Allen simply based on experience. But rest assured, Allen will at least get continued chances to wow everyone into the starting job right off the bat.