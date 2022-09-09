Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed 10 times for 56 yards and another score.

Allen came out of the gates very hot, completing a career-best 10 straight passes to open the contest. The star signal-caller didn't slow down much the rest of the way, either, despite throwing a pair of interceptions and taking two sacks. Allen averaged 9.6 yards per attempt and showed excellent downfield awareness by hitting Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs for scoring tosses of 26 and 53 yards in the first and fourth quarters, respectively. The fifth-year pro's rushing touchdown was also very noteworthy, as he capped off a marathon 13-play, 89-yard march with a diving four-yard scamper on which he got the ball over the plane while fighting through a tackle in mid-air. Allen's start was nearly perfect, and given the lofty expectations surrounding him and his team this season, it's hard not to contemplate that it might ultimately prove to portend an MVP season. Allen will look to take on the tough task of putting together an even better encore effort with plenty of rest, as the Bills don't return to action until a Monday night, Sept. 19 home Week 2 clash against the Titans.