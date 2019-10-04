Coach McDermott said after Friday's practice that Allen remains in the concussion protocol, but also said if the quarterback gets cleared before Sunday's game against Tennessee that he'd be comfortable with starting him, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Allen practiced within the limitations of the protocol for the third straight day Friday, but really, everyone needing to make a roster decision on the quarterback will have to wait for the next round of news. Fortunately, the Bills play in the first wave of games Sunday, while Matt Barkley will lead the team if Allen is ultimately held out.