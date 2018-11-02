Allen (elbow) was spotted wearing a helmet at Friday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Allen has already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Bears, but it's notable that he had his helmet on for the first time since injuring his right elbow in Week 6. That indicates he's making progress in his recovery and could have a chance to return to action Week 10 against the Jets. However, the Bills are on bye in Week 11, so unless he makes rapid progress over the next few days, it seems likely Allen will be held out at least until Week 12. Either Derek Anderson -- if he clears the concussion protocol -- or Nathan Peterman will get the nod Sunday while Allen remains sidelined for at least one more contest.