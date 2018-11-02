Allen (elbow) was spotted wearing a helmet at Friday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Allen has already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Bears, but it's notable that he had his helmet on for the first time since injuring his elbow in Week 6. That indicates he is making progress in his recovery, and could have a chance to return to action next week against the Jets. However, the Bills are on bye in Week 11, so unless he makes rapid progress over the next few days, it seems likely Allen will be held out at least until Week 12. Either Derek Anderson -- if he clears the concussion protocol -- or Nathan Peterman will continue starting until Allen is ready to play again.