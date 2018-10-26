Bills' Josh Allen: Still week-to-week
Coach Sean McDermott said Allen (elbow) is week-to-week but "moving in the right direction," Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Allen is working throw his recovery from a right elbow sprain, which has sidelined him for one game and will keep him on the inactive list Monday against the Patriots. In his stead, Derek Anderson (back/calf) will start for a second consecutive game, assuming he gets past his own injuries. The Bills don't have a reprieve until a Week 11 bye, so the preceding could be the team's reality for a few more contests.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...