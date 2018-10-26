Coach Sean McDermott said Allen (elbow) is week-to-week but "moving in the right direction," Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Allen is working throw his recovery from a right elbow sprain, which has sidelined him for one game and will keep him on the inactive list Monday against the Patriots. In his stead, Derek Anderson (back/calf) will start for a second consecutive game, assuming he gets past his own injuries. The Bills don't have a reprieve until a Week 11 bye, so the preceding could be the team's reality for a few more contests.