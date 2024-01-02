Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that while Allen is sore after suffering a neck stinger on the final drive of Buffalo's win over the Patriots on Sunday, the coach doesn't believe the soreness will impact Allen's practice schedule this week or his availability for Sunday night's finale in Miami, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills are playing for the the AFC East crown in a huge primetime matchup Sunday night, and even if enough things break their way ahead of the NFL's final regular-season game, a loss to the Dolphins would cost the team home playoff games and significant seeding. Thus, it's hard to picture a scenario where Allen isn't out there for the contest, setting the stage for him to be one of the better fantasy options in a week where several starting quarterbacks throughout the league are being rested or are already hurt.