Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that while Allen is sore after suffering a neck stinger on the final drive of Buffalo's win over the Patriots on Sunday, the quarterback's practice schedule this week or availability for Sunday night's finale in Miami isn't likely to be impacted, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills are playing for the the AFC East crown in a huge primetime matchup Sunday night, and even if enough things break their way ahead of the NFL's final regular-season game to ensure they are guaranteed at least a wild-card spot, a loss to the Dolphins would cost the team home playoff games and significant seeding. As such, it's hard to picture a scenario in which Allen won't play, setting the stage for him to be one of the better fantasy options in a week where several starting quarterbacks will be rested or are already hurt.