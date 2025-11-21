Allen completed 25 of 35 passes for 262 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Bills' 23-19 loss to the Texans on Thursday night. He also rushed five times for 20 yards.

Allen's yardage total and elevated completion percentage were largely deceptive, as the star signal-caller struggled throughout the night while taking a career-high eight sacks, which generated a net loss of 70 yards. One of the takedowns on third down late in the first quarter particularly rattled Allen, who remained down per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com and then subsequently was seen with his elbow wrapped on the sideline while the Bills' defense was on the field. Allen was also barely over 200 passing yards on a fourth-and-27 play with 51 seconds remaining before a hook-and-lateral between Joshua Palmer and Khalil Shakir netted 44 yards. The successful trick play gave the Bills' comeback attempt momentary life, but Allen threw an interception on another fourth down five plays later that sealed the Texans' win. Allen was coming off a remarkable six-touchdown effort against the Buccaneers on Sunday, but he now has back-to-back two-interception tallies heading into a Week 13 road matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 30.