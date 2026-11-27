Allen completed 10 of 21 passes for 81 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and added seven carries for 43 yards in the Bills' 13-10 win over the Chiefs on Thursday.

Allen's abysmal numbers tell the tale of how difficult a night it was for the star signal-caller under less than ideal weather conditions and while facing a talented veteran defense. Allen's passing yardage total was a season low, and the two-interception tally was his second straight. Allen also took a pair of sacks and completed a season-worst 47.6 percent of his passes, but he helped bring Buffalo back from a 10-7 fourth-quarter deficit. Allen's lackluster showing aside, he'll remain an elite option in all formats for a Week 13 road divisional clash against the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 6.