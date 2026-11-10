Allen completed 21 of 31 passes for 234 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding six carries for 15 yards in the Bills' 23-6 win over the Vikings on Monday night.

Allen came into the night undoubtedly expecting to have to work for everything he got, and Brian Flores' aggressive defensive unit helped validate that prognosis by sacking the star signal-caller on four occasions. However, Allen was able to navigate the dangers pretty effectively, spreading the ball around to eight different targets overall. He connected with Keleki Latu from 25 yards out late in the first half for his one touchdown pass, and Allen's one turnover, a first-quarter interception at the Vikings' seven-yard line, didn't lead to any Minnesota points. Allen hasn't eclipsed 300 passing yards since Week 1, but he'll take 2,027 passing yarsd and a 12:6 TD:INT alongside 285 rushing yards into a Week 10 road divisional clash against the Jets on Sunday.