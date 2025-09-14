Allen completed 14 of 25 passes for 148 yards and rushed six times for 59 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

Allen came out for the final two plays of the first quarter but returned to start the second quarter with gauze in his nose. After putting the team on his back in Week 1 against the Ravens, Allen let his defense and running game do most of the work in this one before resting for the final two possessions as backup Mitchell Trubisky mopped up. With the Bills averaging 36.0 points per game heading into Thursday's home game against the Dolphins, Allen's ceiling remains sky-high, even if he doesn't always have to bring his A-game to win.