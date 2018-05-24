Bills' Josh Allen: Taking third-string reps

Allen has been working with the third team during OTAs while AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman alternative reps with the first and second groups, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

This was expected all along, as coach Sean McDermott is going to make the rookie earn his stripes. It wouldn't surprise us if Allen -- who has reportedly looked good in early work -- passes the unproven Peterman quickly. The bigger question, and one that will be looming for much of the summer, is whether McCarron or Peterman will be the Week 1 starter.