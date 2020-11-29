Allen completed 18 of 24 passes for 157 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Chargers. He added 32 yards and a touchdown on nine carries while also losing a fumble.

Allen found a wide open Dawson Knox in the back of the end zone for a two-yard touchdown in the first quarter and later watched Cole Beasley throw a 20-yard touchdown on a trick play en route to a 17-6 halftime lead. The mobile quarterback briefly exited the game in the second quarter after having his leg twisted awkwardly but returned for the final play of the first half. He didn't look limited by the injury on Buffalo's first drive after halftime, diving for the pylon to score on a three-yard run. All told, Allen has a 22:8 TD:INT to go with six rushing scores heading into a Week 13 Monday Night Football clash with the 49ers.