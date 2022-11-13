Allen completed 29 of 43 passes for 330 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings. He added six rushing attempts for 84 yards and lost a fumble.

Allen had been nursing a right elbow injury but didn't look limited in any way on the field. Playing in a light Buffalo snow, Allen displayed his trademark physicality at the end of multiple big plays on the ground while topping 80 rushing yards for a second consecutive game. Devin Singletary's first two rushing touchdowns of the season accounted for Buffalo's first 14 points before Allen's 11-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis gave the Bills a 24-10 lead in the final minute of the first half. Allen stayed down after attempting a tackle following a fourth-quarter interception but returned to the game and lost a fumble in Buffalo's end zone for Minnesota's go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute remaining. He then benefited from a controversial non-review of a Davis catch along the sideline and a defensive pass interference penalty to set up a game-tying field goal with two seconds remaining in regulation, but Allen was picked off in the end zone to end the game after Minnesota's go-ahead field goal in overtime. After a 6-1 start, Allen and the Bills have dropped two in a row heading into a Week 11 visit from the Browns.