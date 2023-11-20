Allen completed 20 of 32 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 32-6 win over the Jets. He added 15 rushing yards on five carries.

New offensive coordinator Joe Brady has an immediate positive impact on Allen's play, as the quarterback tossed at least three TDs for the first time since Week 4 and posted a YPA above 8.0 for the first time since Week 5. He also set a new Bills record by throwing at least one touchdown for the 19th straight game, breaking the mark set by Jim Kelly, but Allen also got picked off at least once for the seventh straight contest, so the issues in the passing game may not have been completely fixed by the coaching change. The sixth-year QB will at least take some momentum into Week 12's trip to Philadelphia.