Allen completed 16 of 27 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns while rushing five times for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jets.

Allen capitalized on a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone on Buffalo's opening drive, powering in a one-yard rushing score on the next play. Neither team scored another touchdown until Allen connected with Amari Cooper for a 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter. That touchdown pass brought Allen up to 40 total touchdowns for the fifth consecutive season (27 passing, 12 rushing and one receiving), and he tacked on his 28th passing score with a 14-yarder to Keon Coleman to put the Bills up 33-0 in the final seconds of the third quarter before letting Mitchell Trubisky mop up for the entire fourth quarter. Allen has started 104 consecutive regular-season games for the Bills, so it wouldn't be surprising if he made a brief cameo against the Patriots in Week 18 to extend that streak before the Bills rest him and the rest of the starters in preparation for the playoffs, as Buffalo's locked into the No. 2 seed in the AFC.