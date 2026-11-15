Allen completed 11 of 21 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing five times for five yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.

Allen scored one-yard rushing touchdowns in the first and third quarters, bringing his season total up to 11 rushing TDs. He added his 13th touchdown pass of the campaign on a 45-yard strike to DJ Moore later in the third quarter, and Allen's fourth-quarter interception on third-and-long was basically an arm punt. Heading into a Week 11 home game against the Dolphins, the star QB has accounted for multiple touchdowns in all but one outing this season.