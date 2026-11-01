Allen completed 21 of 34 passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 36-10 win over the Ravens. He added 30 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on seven rushing attempts.

Allen capped the opening drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge on which he went airborne to stretch the ball over the goal line. He struggled as a passer in the first half, including a first-quarter interception, but Allen heated up after halftime to post his highest passing yards total since a 334-yard Week 1 performance. Allen's 11-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore (knee) in the fourth quarter gave Allen sole possession of first place in Bills history with 259 passing touchdowns, including postseason play. He added a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid on the next drive as the Bills pulled away from a Ravens team that lost top two QBs Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe). Allen has led the Bills to a 6-1 record heading into a Week 8 road matchup against the 6-1 Vikings.