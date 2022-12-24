Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Bills' 35-13 win over the Bears on Saturday. He also rushed six times for 41 yards and another score and committed a fumble that he recovered.

Allen and the Bills offense as a whole got off to a slow start in the artic-like conditions of Soldier Field, but the star quarterback ultimately finished with a fantasy-friendly afternoon thanks largely to his work in the second half. Allen did complete a 19-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis just past the midway point of the first quarter, but he then added a four-yard scoring rush and 13-yard touchdown toss to Dawson Knox within the last four minutes of the contest. Allen's final numbers through the air were well below his usual standards, however, and he'll draw another tough matchup on the road against the Bengals in Week 17 on Monday night, Jan. 2.