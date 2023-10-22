Allen completed 27 of 41 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 29-25 loss to New England. He also rushed seven times for 17 yards and a touchdown, lost a fumble and threw a two-point conversion.

Allen was intercepted on Buffalo's first offensive play, and the Bills trailed 10-0 by the next time they got the ball. Buffalo took a 13-3 deficit into the locker room, but Allen cut into the lead with an eight-yard touchdown pass to James Cook. After New England extended its lead to 22-10, Allen answered again, finding Stefon Diggs for a 25-yard touchdown with 5:32 remaining in the fourth quarter. Allen appeared to throw a crucial interception in the end zone on the next drive but was bailed out as the Bills were granted a timeout called just before the snap. He eventually capped that drive with a go-ahead, one-yard rushing touchdown and threw a two-point conversion to Dawson Knox to take a 25-22 lead, but New England responded with a game-winning touchdown drive to drop Buffalo's record to 4-3 heading into Thursday's Week 8 home game against the Buccaneers.