Allen completed 26 of 35 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns while adding 54 yards and a touchdown on 11 rushing attempts in Saturday's 27-24 wild-card round win over the Colts.

Allen showcased his creativity and improved decision-making on a three-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox late in the first quarter, flipping the ball to the tight end when he saw Knox wide open in the end zone on a play that was designed to be a quarterback draw. He then gave the Bills a 14-10 lead just before halftime with a five-yard touchdown run to cap a controversial drive that included a pair of sideline catches by Gabriel Davis that were both ruled in bounds to account for 56 yards, followed by an interception called back on a penalty and another would-be interception overturned on replay. Allen added a 35-yard touchdown pass to favorite target Stefon Diggs to take a 24-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, and though Buffalo's offense largely stalled after that, Indianapolis' comeback bid came up short. With his first career playoff win in the books, Allen will have another home playoff game in the AFC divisional round next week.