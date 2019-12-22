Bills' Josh Allen: Throws for pair of touchdowns
Allen completed 13 of his 26 pass attempts for 208 yards and two touchdowns in the team's Week 16 loss to the Patriots. He also added seven carries for 43 yards.
Allen failed to produce much in the first half, compiling only 80 total yards and one touchdown through two quarters. However, he connected for several long completions thereafter, highlighted by a 53-yard touchdown pass to John Brown halfway through the third quarter. As has become the norm, Allen also produced with his legs, surpassing 40 rushing yards for the fourth time in his last six games. With the AFC East now out of reach and a wild card berth locked up, it remains to be seen how much Allen will be on the field in Week 17 against the Jets.
