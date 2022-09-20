Allen completed 26 of 38 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns in Monday's 41-7 win over the Titans. He added 10 yards on one rushing attempt.

Allen capped the opening drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to fullback Reggie Gilliam for Buffalo's seventh consecutive opening drive touchdown in a regular season or playoff game. The Bills moved the ball well again on the next drive but turned it over on downs in Tennessee territory. A field goal followed by a four-yard Allen touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs in the second quarter gave the Bills a 17-7 lead heading into halftime, and Allen proceeded to put the game out of reach in the third quarter with touchdowns of 46 and 14 yards to Diggs before getting the rest of the night off. Allen has a 7:2 TD:INT through the air and a rushing touchdown heading into a Week 3 road clash with the AFC East rival Dolphins.